School principal accuses his teachers of stealing people’s wives after drinking alcohol

A school principal in Tharaka-Nithi County has decried heavy consumption of alcohol by teachers resulting in uncouth behaviour.

In an internal memo, Kanthanje Secondary School principal Mr Godfrey Muthengi complains that most of the teachers are consuming alcohol at the nearby Kanthanje market and in the neigbouring villages in Igambang’ombe Sub County and later use use abusive language and cause of disturbance in the village.

The heavy drunkards are also being accused of ruining families by eloping with married women.

The Principal is also complaining of heavy consumption of onions in the school kitchen as ‘kachumbari’ by the teachers to keep off the alcohol smell while in class.

Mr Muthengi says that he has received complaints from the students who accuse the teachers of misbehaving after going to school while drunk.

“Some teachers are engaging in heavy consumption of alcohol at Kanthanje market or elsewhere,” reads part of the memo.

The principal advised all staff members to desist from the inappropriate conducts which “demeans and tarnishes” the school image.