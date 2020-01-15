School fees for KCPE top performer who contemplated suicide now fully covered
A top performer in the 2019 KCPE examinations who contemplated suicide due to lack of school fees is set to join Asumbi Girls High School.
According Kenyan songbird Akothee, this is after well-wishers came through with pledges to foot her fees during her four years in secondary school.
In a post on Instagram Akothee said that a Nairobi based lawyer has agreed to cater for the girl’s Form One school fees, while a senior official in the Kisumu County Water Department has promised to pay her fees in Form Two.
View this post on Instagram
#Repost @akotheekenya (@get_repost) ・・・ She is fine now , our girl will join Asumbi for A girl tomorrow accompanied by her mother, her mother on phone, such a humble educated lady . The school fee for 1st year been covered by a Lawyer from Nairobi , and the fee for second year been taken covered by A director of water from kisumu , her utilities , school uniforms 3rd year 4th year & the rest of her education covered by @akotheefoundation The Mother says the girl is very happy to go to school and she will make us proud 💪💪 Thank you Citizen for airing this 💪you saved a life @citizentvkenya Be blessed 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 Now I think we should get her mothers restaurant running so she can afford afew girly things for her daughter 💪💪💪🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾this should be followed by motivational speakers visiting schools ❤🙏🏾🙏🏾 THANK YOU VERY MUCH
Akothee further disclosed that she – through Akothee Foundation – will pay the girl’s school fees in the final two years in high school.
The girl in question hit the headlines towards the end of last year after she penned a suicide note saying she would end her life because her mother was unable to raise her school fees.
It is then that Akothee launched the campaign to mobilise well-wishers to raise funds for the girl’s school fees.