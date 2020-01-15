School fees for KCPE top performer who contemplated suicide now fully covered

A top performer in the 2019 KCPE examinations who contemplated suicide due to lack of school fees is set to join Asumbi Girls High School.

According Kenyan songbird Akothee, this is after well-wishers came through with pledges to foot her fees during her four years in secondary school.

In a post on Instagram Akothee said that a Nairobi based lawyer has agreed to cater for the girl’s Form One school fees, while a senior official in the Kisumu County Water Department has promised to pay her fees in Form Two.

Akothee further disclosed that she – through Akothee Foundation – will pay the girl’s school fees in the final two years in high school.

The girl in question hit the headlines towards the end of last year after she penned a suicide note saying she would end her life because her mother was unable to raise her school fees.

It is then that Akothee launched the campaign to mobilise well-wishers to raise funds for the girl’s school fees.