Sarah Wairimu visits late husband’s grave, lays a tombstone

The wife of slain businessman Tob Cohen, Sarah Wairimu, who is accused of murdering him, on Thursday laid a tombstone on his grave.

The late businessman was in September interred at the Jewish Cemetery on Wangari Maathai Road, Nairobi.

The burial had been postponed for a day due to failure to get 10 rabbis as per the Jewish rights.

Ms Wairimu, who is the main suspect in Cohen’s murder, issued a statement saying that she would hold a private ceremony at a suitable time.

"I have today laid a tombstone at the grave of my late husband, Tob Chichou Cohen. At a suitable time, I will hold a private ceremony to commemorate the laying of the tombstone as appropriate," said Ms Wairimu.

The Dutchman, a former CEO of Philips Electronics East Africa, was reported missing from their Lower Kabete home in Nairobi between July 19 and July 20, 2019.

His wife Wairimu was arrested days after his disappearance and while in police custody, Cohen’s body was found in a septic tank at his home in Kitisuru, Spring Valley, Nairobi on September 13.

At the time, the 71-year-old tours and travel expert had been pursuing a divorce case against Ms Wairimu. He had also filed an assault case against her.