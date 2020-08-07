Sarah Hassan: I was scared of breastfeeding





Actress Sarah Hassan has opened up about why she was scared of breastfeeding her son.

As the world marked breastfeeding week (1st-7th August), the actress said she longed to breastfeed her son but stories from fellow mothers on breastfeeding left her scared.

Breast milk is the best for the baby for the first six months, and for as much later as possible.

According to the Kenya National Demographic and Health Survey, 61% of mothers of children aged less than six months were breastfeeding exclusively.

The actress revealed that she has exclusively breastfed her son for more than a year now.

“Breastfeeding was something I longed for but was seriously scared about after hearing and reading soooo many testaments from fellow super mamas. I’ve been lucky enough to have exclusively breastfed my little one for over a year now but one thing I was super scared about was not having enough milk or my milk drying out! Even though I had enough supply, I was still paranoid and it never hurts to just be prepared,” Sarah wrote on Instagram.

Sarah and her husband Martin Dale wedded on February 25, 2017, in an invite-only wedding held at Karura Forest, Westlands, Nairobi.

They welcomed their son two years later.