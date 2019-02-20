Robbery victim who has been at KNH for two years





An early robbery incident at his M-Pesa shop two years ago left Robert Wanyonyi paralyzed and hospitalized to date

Wanyonyi was opening his shop at 6:30am on May 2, 2017 in Pipeline Estate when three robbers raided his shop, stole Sh50, 000 and his M-Pesa phone before shooting him twice.

He was left unconscious and only woke up a month later to find himself under oxygen support at the Kenyatta National Hospital’s private wing.

Wanyonyi was later transferred to the hospital’s surgery ward, where he has been spending his time despite being discharged six months ago

He is unable to pay the Sh4 million medical bill accumulated so far.

“I do not know how the hospital’s entrance looks like. I was brought in while unconscious and now I’m unable to walk or sit and full of bed sores that are being treated daily.

“I’ve undergone four surgeries since 2017 with the recent one being bone grafting that was done on my left hip after the sores ate into the bone leaving me with a dislocated hip,” he told Nairobi News.

TELEPHONE PARENT

The father of two has been forced to a telephone parent. His children are not allowed into adults wards due to the risk of infections.

“My children had to drop out of school after my business collapsed. They went to the village for a while then were brought back when a Good Samaritan offered them a scholarship in his private school. My wife washes clothes to be able to afford food and rent,” he explained.

A harambee held seven months after Wanyonyi’s hospitalization did not help as the treasurer reportedly disappeared with the money contributed.

“I have so far made payments of Sh43, 000 in two phases, all of it being money raised by friends and through my PaybilL number 711982,” he said.

He is usually helped by nurses to alternate his sleeping positions so as to avoid more bed sores.

“The nurses have been very kind and help me clean up every day while also dressing my wounds. This radio that I use to listen to Waumini Radio has been my way of meditating and asking God to send a Good Samaritan to clear my bill,” he narrated.

Well wishers can contribute through his paybill number, account name being the contributor’s name.