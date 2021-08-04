Ringtone ‘off’ to South Africa for treatment





Musician Alex Apoko, commonly known as Ringtone, announced on Wednesday he was heading to South Africa for medical checks and specialized treatment on injuries he suffered during his recent reported altercation with blogger Robert Alai last month.

The controversial musician announced his trip via Instagram and also appealed to fans to pray for him.

“I’m off to South Africa for treatment, pray at (for) me please,” he captioned the picture.

Two weeks ago, the singer was engaged in a brawl with Alai in Nairobi moments after their cars were reportedly involved in an accident.

In a video that made rounds on social media, Alai is seen carrying a club that he allegedly used to injure the musician.

Since the incident which was captured on video, Ringtone has released videos on social media seen showing his body wrapped with multiple bandages on his face, head, and arm.

But the Natufata Bibi hitmaker’s track record of clout chasing and publicity stunts have made Kenyans on Twitter suspicious about the legitimacy of his injuries, as well as the incident entirely; with some people claiming that it could be a stunt to promote an upcoming song by the artist, as he’s done so before.

But he remains adamant.

“There is no way I could have faked the blood dripping from my face. The injuries I sustained from Alai hitting me are real, and the 500k worth of damages made to my property is also very real.”

Alai was set to be charged with assault and malicious destruction of property after he reportedly smashed the windows of Ringtone’s Range Rover and also repeatedly hit him.

Later, Alai challenged Ringtone to report the matter to the police so that they could meet in court.

The altercation led to the arrest of Alai who is also eyeing a political seat in the 2022 general elections.

The matter which was to be mentioned in a Kibera law court last week failed to start after the office of the Director of Public Prosecution (ODPP) recalled the file.