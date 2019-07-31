Revealed: Real identity of ‘Jesus Christ’ of Kiserian – PHOTOS / VIDEO

The true identity of the man whose photos and video clips went viral on social media this week for his striking resemblance to the image of Jesus Christ from Biblical stories has been revealed.

The man, Michael Job, who caused excitement in Kiserian, Kajiado County is an American actor, evangelist, and president at Jesus Loves You Evangelistic Ministries.

Job was first seen walking and dancing on the dusty streets of Kiserian at the weekend and his photos immediately started trending on Twitter, with Kenyans saying they have spotted ‘Jesus Christ’.

Job was invited to Kenya along with other pastors to preach for one Kiserian Mega Interdenominational in a crusade that took place from July 26 to 28.

During the three-day crusade he was reported to have visited schools and gave food to widows, while also preaching on the streets.

“Tonight’s last night of the Kiserian crusade was awesome! God’s Spirit came upon all of us. People surrendered their lives to Jesus, many people were healed, and God’s Spirit came upon us powerfully in worship. Over 300 souls were saved in Kiserian. Hallelujah! Thank you, Jesus, for your amazing grace!” Job wrote on Sunday.

The evangelist had revealed that he was visiting Nairobi, Kenya, Krakow and Warsaw Poland in summer of 2019.

Job has worked with Evangelist Daniel Kolenda and Reinhard Bonnke (with Christ For All Nations, the ministry of Daniel Kolenda) in the past.

In addition, Job is also an evangelist at TBN’s Holyland Experience in Orlando Florida where he portrays the role of Jesus.

Job’s started trending because he was accused of falsely claiming to be Jesus, but it was later determined that his dress style is nothing new.

He has preached over the years dressed like ‘Jesus’, as portrayed in movies. Among the films he has acted in is The Life of Jesus.