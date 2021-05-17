Revealed: Bill Gates cheated on his wife with employee

(FILES) In this file photo taken on June 14, 2014 Microsoft founder and chairman Bill Gates shares the stage with his wife Melinda during the 123rd Stanford commencement ceremony in Stanford, California. - Bill Gates, the Microsoft founder-turned philanthropist, and his wife Melinda are divorcing after a 27-year-marriage, the couple said in a joint statement Monday. The announcement from one of the world's wealthiest couples, with an estimated net worth of some $130 billion, was made on Twitter. (Photo by JUSTIN SULLIVAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP)

Details of an ‘inappropriate’ sexual relationship between Microsft founder Bill Gates and a female staff member have emerged, barely a week after it was reported he was divorcing his wife Melinda.

As per reports in the English and American media, Bill Gates, considered one of the richest men in the world, finds himself in the spotlight after the employee wrote to the Microsoft board in 2019 detailing the affair.

She reportedly also asked that Gates’ estranged wife Melinda Gates, 56, reads the letter.

Gates, 65, quit the board suddenly in March 2020 while the investigation was still underway.

The Microsoft board decided that Gates should step down after the relationship was deemed to be ‘inappropriate’, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Gates left the board of Berkshire Hathaway on the same day.

The same day Gates quit Microsoft he also announced he was stepping down from his position with the board of Berkshire Hathaway, run by his friend Warren Buffet.

Revelations of Gates’ extra-marital affair, the first time he’s admitted to cheating on his estranged wife, came within hours of two separate bombshell reports on the unraveling of their marriage.

The New York Times revealed on Sunday how Gates asked two women who worked at Microsoft and his philanthropic foundation out on dates while still married to Melinda.

Melinda, who now goes by Melinda French Gates, was also upset at the way allegations of sexual harassment against Michael Larson, one of Gates’ key lieutenants and the manager of his personal fortune, were handled.

Bill and Melinda Gates, one of the world’s richest couples with a fortune of $130billion, announced this month they were getting divorced, with Melinda saying the marriage is ‘irretrievably broken’ in divorce filings.