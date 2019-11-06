Reprieve for cheating partners as WhatsApp introduces fingerprint lock

Over the past few months, WhatsApp has rolled out a bunch of new updates for both Android and iOS.

Last week, they introduced another authentication level for their users using Android devices, a fingerprint Lock.

This means that there will be no more prying eyes on your personal chats as the new feature will help users protect their chats from being seen by hackers, family members or jilted lovers.

“Earlier this year, we rolled out Touch ID and Face ID for iPhone to provide an extra layer of security for WhatsApp users,” the micro-blogging platform said in a statement.

Users who install the new version of WhatsApp will have to scan a fingerprint to open up the Facebook-owned platform.

“Today we’re introducing similar authentication, allowing you to unlock the app with your fingerprint, on supported Android phones,” WhatsApp added.

FINGERPRINT SENSOR

This means that you can’t access WhatsApp chats without unlocking the app via a fingerprint saved on the phone.

Fingerprint lock on WhatsApp for Android works with phones that have a capacitive fingerprint sensor, and those that have an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Here is how you can set up fingerprint lock on WhatsApp for Android

Before proceeding, make sure you have installed WhatsApp version 2.19.221 or above by heading over to the WhatsApp page on Google play.

Once that is done, simply follow these steps to secure your WhatsApp chats on Android with fingerprint authentication.

1. Open WhatsApp – Tap the vertical three dots icon on the top-right and go to Settings.

2. Go to Account – Privacy – Fingerprint Lock.

3. On the next screen, turn on Unlock with Fingerprint.

4. Additionally, you can also set the duration after which you’ll have to use your fingerprint to unlock WhatsApp. It can be set to Immediately, After a minute or After 30 minutes.

Further, you can also choose if you want to show the message content and sender in the notifications or not.

Now whenever you open WhatsApp, depending on the automatic lock duration you’ve set, you will need to apply your fingerprint to unlock the app.