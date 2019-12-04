Reprieve for boy child as KRA dismisses fake news of dowry taxes

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has disowned information circulating online claiming that they will soon start taxing dowry payments to raise revenues.

The information circulating online, which has since turned out to be fake news, claimed that KRA reached the above decision as a means to meet its target revenue collection.

Which it reported at Sh1.58 trillion against the National Treasury target of Sh1.8 trillion in the financial year 2018/19.

But KRA has now come out to dismiss the information as fake.

“Hii story hata sisi tumeiskia tu,” tweeted KRA.

Hii story hata sisi tumeiskia tu🤦‍♂️. pic.twitter.com/jOGhoLvy3o — Kenya Revenue Authority (@KRACorporate) December 4, 2019

But not before Kenyans had already started bashing KRA for what they thought an unreasonable decision.

Many of them glad for the clarification.

“Uzuri mumeconfirm nilikuwa nishaanza kujipanga tukiwa na ndauwo tulete mbuzi kwa ofisi zenyu kaa WHT,” said @SamGakungu.

“Nkt vile nilikuwa nimepata excuse ya kulipa pesa kidogo na kusema ingine tax imekula,” wrote @JaredOduya.

“Ahh…. I thought ningekuwa agent wenyu kila weeeked niko pale Kenol taxing those guys our guys,” commented @WambuiHarrison.

“Hapa ndio mngejua hamjui juu ya come-we-stay arrangements,” said @mmnjug.

“Hope mmeskia na ikapita. Don’t think so much about to it to the extent that you are tempted to try it out,” stated @chilo_donah.

“Saw this early morning, Thanks 4 rendering it fake… was just wondering if it’s enacted then every bridegroom automatically becomes a withholding tax agent? nkilipa mbuzi kumi, then moja naleta times towers,” said @stanohmwas.