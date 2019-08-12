Join our WhatsApp Channel
WhatsApp

Nairobi News

LifeMust Read

Rape and murder of 80-year-old granny leaves village in shock

By Amina Wako August 12th, 2019 1 min read

A 80-year-old woman was on Sunday reportedly raped and strangled at Kianyange Village.

The body of Jedida Wanjiru Wanjohi was discovered by her three-year-old grandson on Sunday evening who then alerted other family members.

OTHER ARTICLES

FOUND DEAD

The young boy informed the other family members that “her grandmother has refused to wake up.”

This prompted the deceased’s last-born son, Stephen Weru, to go check on her.

Weru found his mother dead, naked and with her undergarment stuffed inside her mouth.

INVESTIGATIONS

Confirming the incident, Ndia Deputy County Commissioner, Moses Ivuto, said investigations into the incident have already began.

He urged area residents to provide the police with any information that could help in the investigations.

The body of the deceased was taken to Karatina Jamii Mortuary.

Nairobi News is now available on WhatsApp. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our

WhatsApp channel
House allowances wrangle between SRC and MCAs heads to court