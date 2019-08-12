Rape and murder of 80-year-old granny leaves village in shock

A 80-year-old woman was on Sunday reportedly raped and strangled at Kianyange Village.

The body of Jedida Wanjiru Wanjohi was discovered by her three-year-old grandson on Sunday evening who then alerted other family members.

FOUND DEAD

The young boy informed the other family members that “her grandmother has refused to wake up.”

This prompted the deceased’s last-born son, Stephen Weru, to go check on her.

Weru found his mother dead, naked and with her undergarment stuffed inside her mouth.

INVESTIGATIONS

Confirming the incident, Ndia Deputy County Commissioner, Moses Ivuto, said investigations into the incident have already began.

He urged area residents to provide the police with any information that could help in the investigations.

The body of the deceased was taken to Karatina Jamii Mortuary.