Radio Jambo presenter detained at KNH over unpaid Sh1million medical bill

A renowned Kenyan radio journalist is reportedly detained at the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) for failing to clear his medical bills.

Nairobi News understands Radio Jambo’s Diamond Okusimba has been admitted at the hospital for the past month with chest complications, and persistent headache and backache.

Although he has registered marked improvement, he cannot be discharged unless he clears the Sh1 million bill.

Known for both his exciting football commentary and topical knowledge of football matters, Okusimba is now calling on well-wishers and friends to help offset the bill and return to work

A message sent out by the hospital’s Finance and Administration manager, David Chibeka, and seen by Nairobi News confirms that indeed Okusimba requires financial support.

According to Okusimba’s colleague, Fred Arocho, contributions can be sent via M-Pesa to Paybill number 848964, account number Diamond.