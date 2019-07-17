Quincy Timberlake used witchcraft to win over Esther Arunga – Joseph Hellon

Kenyan Jazz maestro Joseph Hellon has shared staggering details of how he had unsuccessfully warned former TV anchor Esther Arunga to keep off Quincy Timberlake.

In an interview on NTV, Hellon admitted to have been a confidant to both Arunga and Timberlake although he was opposed to their relationship.

Hellon, with no proof, claimed Timberlake used witchcraft to win over Arunga.

“Quincy was not only manipulative, but used witchcraft and black magic. He told me before he joined the church that he used to practice witchcraft,” Hellon declared.

CONMAN

The jazz musician narrated how on several occasions he had warned Arunga to stay away from the man he describes as a conman and a cyber criminal.

“It’s actually a very sad state of affairs, because I actually told Esther that Quincy was a bad person,” Hellon said.

He claims to have at one time confronted Timberlake with evidence over his criminal ways.

“I confronted him with all that, including the syndicate he was running in Hurlingham and the guy started shaking, he even cried,” Hellon said.

Hellon claims to have later shared the evidence with Arunga but she was love-struck and refused to hear him out.

SPIRITUAL MENTOR

The musician added that apart from being Arunga’s spiritual mentor, he also helped her with her accent and body fitness.

“When she was high flying and everybody was appreciating her. I gave her the advice, helped her with accent and how to pronounce words correctly and how to dress the right way. I even helped her with weight loss, those days they wanted all this skinny news anchors,” said Hellon

The former KTN anchor on Monday admitted to lying to police in a bid to help her husband to avoid punishment. Timberlake is accused of killing their three-year-old son Sinclair Timberlake.

The boy died due to blunt force trauma to the abdomen in 2014 in their family home in Kallangur, Australia.