Puzzle as body of former university student is found in city mortuary





A former Multimedia University student who went missing last year on December 27, was on Monday found dead at Nairobi’s City Mortuary.

The 24-year-old Susan Njoki hails from Njoro in Nakuru County.

Her body was discovered at the mortuary after the family raised concern over her mysterious disappearance.

The family had reported her death on January 8 at Ongata Rongai Police Station after she went missing, two days after returning to Nairobi where she worked with a city public relations firm.

A close relative on Monday revealed to the Nation that Njoki celebrated the Christmas holidays at the family’s home in Jordan Estate before heading back to the city.

‘ARRIVED SAFELY’

“She called mother Ms Hellen Ngige and confirmed that she had arrived safely at her Ongata Rongai residence in Nairobi. That is the last time the family heard from her, “said the relative.

Her phone went off and she has never communicated with the family.

According to the relative, it was uncharacteristic of Ms Njoki to spend many days without getting in touch with family members.

Questions now linger over what might have happened to Ms Njoki, whose workmates say was last seen on the night of December 30.

“We worked for three days until December 30, when we broke for New Year celebrations. Thereafter we parted ways until when news about her death started filtering in,” said a colleague.

PHONE WENT OFF

Her phone, according to the colleagues, went off the same night of December 30.

The second born in the family of four graduated in 2017 with a Bachelors of Applied Communication before she secured a job with the PR firm.

Ms Njoki’s two brothers and cousin had been in the city moving from one police station to the other as they looked for her in vain.

A close relative who had identified the body at the city mortuary was still in shock and had not broken the bad news to the family in Njoro.