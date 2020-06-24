Prezzo: I was once shot in the head by armed carjackers

Kenyan rapper Prezzo has recounted how he was once shot in the head by group of gunmen.

In an interview on his YouTube channel, Prezzo said on that fateful day he had just left his mother’s place after gifting her some beautiful flower vases for Mother’s Day.

CARJACKED

Before he and a buddy of his who had accompanied him left the house, his mother prayed with him and asked God to protect him.

“We saw this car coming, and we went to the side to let it pass, but the car hit us on the back. I came out fuming, and the driver came out apologizing. Kumbe they were thugs. Four guys came out with guns and pushed us to the back of our car,” Prezzo said.

The thugs drove from Kileleshwa where the incident happened to town all along beating Prezzo with the butt of the gun, even as he tried negotiating with them.

“I had already removed my jewellery, and I told them it cost Sh 3 million. I told them my phone was worth $5000 because I am trying to get myself out of the situation,” Prezzo narrated.

SHOT IN THE HEAD

However, one of his captors turned around and shot at him straight to the head.

“I don’t know if you can see it (pointing to the scar at the top of his scalp), but luckily God wasn’t done with me yet because there is no way you can miss a shot at that close range. You know when you shoot there is a kick and so that kick cut my skin… so my skin was open,” he recalled.

While blood was trickling down his face, Prezzo’s only prayer to God was, ‘Not today, God’.

After the incident, the thugs left him and his friend near a gas station in Buru Buru from where they got a taxi to Nairobi Hospital.