President Kagame’s daughter ties the knot in private ceremony – PHOTOS

By Chad Kitundu July 8th, 2019 1 min read

Rwanda’s First Daughter Ange Ingabire Kagame on Saturday walked down the aisle at a private ceremony in Kigali, Rwanda.

The lucky man, Bertrand Ndengeyingoma, who is an urban planner trained at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, was all smiles as the couple released several pictures on social media.

Rwandan President Paul Kagame's daughter Ange Ingabire Kagame on her wedding day. PHOTO | COURTESY
PRIVATE WEDDING

The First Daughter used Twitter to publish some photos from the highly private wedding which took place at Kigali Convention Centre (KCC) and Radisson Blu Hotel and attended by family members, friends and several invited guests.

Bride and groom: Newly-wed couple Ange Ingabire Kagame and Bertrand Ndengeyingoma on their wedding day in Kigali, Rwanda. PHOTO | COURTESY
“I have found the one whom my soul loves – Songs of Solomon 3:4,” she tweeted followed by a heart and ring emoji.

Rwandan President Paul Kagame (second left), his wife (third right) and their sons pose for photos with the bride and groom. PHOTO | COURTESY
INTRODUCTION

One photo captures President Paul Kagame walking the bride down the aisle, while others are mixed family pictures.

Ange Kagame, 25, introduced Ndengeyingoma to her family in Muhazi in December last year.

The newly-wed First Daughter holds a Master’s Degree in International and Public Affairs from Columbia University’s School of International Public Affairs (SIPA).

