Preterm baby who was born weighing 0.4kg discharged from Kenyatta Hospital

Doctors at Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) on Wednesday discharged the preterm baby who was born weighing just 400grams.

Baby Jeremy Tubula, who was born on April 1, 2019 at 24 weeks, has been at the hospital for the last five months.

According to KNH Chief Executive Dr Evanson Kamuri after being nurtured and managed over that period by doctors at the facility, the child now weighs 3.5kg.

“Baby Jeremy will be discharged today,” said Dr Kamuri, who termed the five-month process as ‘phenomenal’ for the country and the region.

He also assured Kenyans that services offered at the hospital’s newborn unit are up to date.

SPECIAL CARE

Dr Miriam Karanja, a neonatologist who was the led doctor that has been taking care of Baby Jeremy since he was born, said the baby still requires special care.

“Baby Jeremy required very special care as his immunity was low and couldn’t keep temperatures” Dr Karanja said.

Baby Jeremy becomes the second baby born at KNH weighing 400g, coming after Baby Hope who was born with a similar weight 8 years ago.

“Baby Hope Obonyo, who was also born at KNH with a birth weight of 400gms, is now a cheerful 8yr old gal leading a normal life,” the hospital cheerfully tweeted.