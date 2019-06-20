Postmortem results of Kenyan top student who died in the US expected out

Postmortem results of Norah Jelagat Borus, a Kenyan student in the US who was found dead last Friday at Stanford University in California, will be handed over to the family before Sunday.

Norah, who was the best girl in Nairobi County in the 2013 KCSE exams, was pursuing a degree in engineering at Stanford University at the time of her death.

On Sunday, the father of the deceased a few family members left for California to establish the cause of her death.

THE DECEASED

A source, who spoke to Nairobi News, said Norah’s body has already been handed over to the family by Clara County Office of the Medical Examiner-Coroner, California.

The body is expected in Kenya anytime from Sunday.

Norah’s death was confirmed by the Stanford University President Marc Tessier-Lavigne and Provost Persis Drell.

This is the fourth student death announced by Stanford University since February this year.