Polygamous MP proudly parades his two ‘First Ladies’ during political rally

Nakuru East Member of Parliament, David Gikaria, recently excited a public gathering when he paraded and introduced his two wives to a gathering.

The incident happened during political rally under the ‘Inua Mama’ campaign in the MP’s home turf.

When invited by Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika to ‘greet’ the crowd, Gikaria seized the opportunity to introduce his wives.

“I’m the Nakuru East MP and when one has a wife or wives, he has to acknowledge them. I have several Nakuru Town East First Ladies. Let me introduce them to you,” Gikaria said while beckoning his wives to the podium.

Both wives stepped forward with smiles on their face as they waved to the cheering crowd.

POLYGAMY

“This is Veronica Wairimu, she is the First Lady number one. And this one is Dorcas Wangui, she is also the First Lady number one B. First Lady number one C is not here, but I will bring her here another day,” the MP said while alternately embracing each of his two wives.

Gikaria’s declaration is well within Kenya’s law which allows a man to marry more than one woman.

In 2013, President Uhuru Kenyatta signed into law the Marriage Bill which legalised polygamy.

It brings civil law, where a man was only allowed one wife, into line with customary law, where some cultures allow multiple partners.