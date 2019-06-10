Policeman assaults and injures patrons at his local drinking den

A policeman accused of attacking and seriously injuring three villagers during a drinking spree at Kiamutugu town in Kirinyaga County has been arrested.

The officer of the rank of a corporal was seized soon after the Saturday night brutal attack and locked up at Kianyaga police station for interrogation.

Area police boss, Mr Antony Mbogo, confirmed the arrest saying the officer will face assault charges immediately investigations are completed.

According to the witnesses, the officer, who was in the company of a woman, arrived in the bar and ordered drinks.

The officer and his female companion, who is said to be his girlfriend, enjoyed their drink as they kept chatting.

Things got ugly when another patron approached the officer and told him that the woman was someone’s wife and that he should be careful.

CLOBBERED SENSELESS

It was then that the officer went beserk and pounced on the man and clobbered him senseless with a rungu.

The commotion in the bar forced other patrons to flee in panic.

The victim’s scream for help attracted the attention of other people who attempted to rescue him but they were also viciously assaulted by the officer who inflicted serious injuries on them.

Following the attack, area residents protested outside the bar, forcing the officer and his female friend to flee the scene, leaving the hapless victims behind.

The victims were assisted to a nearby private hospital where they were treated and discharged. Later, they reported the matter to the police station and recorded statements, leading to the arrest of the officer.

Area residents accused the officer of a habitually attacking and harassing them on trivial issues.

“This is not the first time he has assaulted someone. We are now crying for justice,” said one of the residents by the name Joseph Gicobi.

CALL FOR ACTION

The Ngariama ward representative Mr Erastus Ireri condemned the incident and called on the police to get into the bottom of the matter.

He described the attack as inhuman adding that the officer should not go unpunished.

“Disciplinary action should be taken against the policeman who assaulted innocent villagers from my ward. He should be sacked to serve as a warning to other officers intending to commit a similar offence,” he said.

Mr Ireri said it was sad that the officer was turning against the people he is supposed to protect.

The police boss explained that the officer reported for duty on Friday after being on leave for a month.

He warned that police who misbehave in the area will not be spared.

“We shall deal ruthlessly with officers who commit crimes of any nature. Officers are supposed to be highly disciplined when discharging their duties,” he said.