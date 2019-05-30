Police open investigation after Kenyan woman is found dead in Australia

Police have opened investigation after a body of a 34-year-old Kenyan woman was found in Osborne Park Australia on Wednesday.

Jelagat Cheruiyot, who hails from Mogotio, Rift Valley, Kenya was reported missing at Morley police on Wednesday by her relatives and friends though the police believe the body has been there for several days.

The family reported her missing after they were unable to contact her for close to a week.

Ms Cheruiyot was found dead in a top-floor unit block on Main Street by officers attending the unit block.

Neighbours told local media that they had been hearing people arguing around the Main Street unit before the Wednesday’s discovery.

INJURIES

However, Senior Sergeant Sean Wright said due to the nature of her injuries, police had declared this a homicide investigation.

Police are also seeking information regarding two vehicles that were linked to the property and had yet to be located.

“Police are asking for information to locate a blue 2007 Hyundai Getz hatchback, registration 1CMR900, and a 1995 blue Mitsubishi Coupe, registration 1BJP872,” he told PerthNow.

“We are trying to put an exact time on the last time she was seen and its part of our investigation to speak to anyone who might have seen her, including people from work,” he added.

“It’s part of our investigation to speak to any person that has seen her, including people from work. It appears at this stage it could be as long as seven days.”

Ms Cheruiyot was planning to travel to US on May 22, 2019 but missed her flight.