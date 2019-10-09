Police officers, prison warders arrested while stealing from ATM machine

Three police officers and two prison warders were on Tuesday night arrested while allegedly stealing from an ATM in Machakos.

A guard stationed at KCB bank in Machakos requested for assistance after he saw suspicious people at the bank’s ATM.

Police responded immediately and rushed at the said bank were they arrested five people.

The five officers are all attached at different stations across the country.

The arrested police officers have been identified as Cpl Richard Wambua from Kahuro Police Station in Muranga county, APC Boniface Wambua who is based at RDU Nairobi and currently attached to RDU Mua, and APC Cyprian Odundo (SCIPU Machakos).

The prison warders have been identified as Julius Mwalili who is attached to Prisons Headquarters and Musyoki Mutua who is attached to Prisons Regional Commander Nairobi.

RECOVERED CASH

According to the police, Mwalili was found in the get-away car with Sh168,600 – which he could not account for – hidden in his socks.

Also recovered was Sh100,000 from the other officers who also failed to account for the money.

A Toyota Noah (reg number KCB 223U) was recovered parked outside the said bank and one prisons beret.

All the five suspects have been taken into custody for interrogation as investigations into the incident continue.