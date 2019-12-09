Police officer who traded gun for chalk awarded for exemplary service

The police officer who traded his gun for chalk and taught class five pupils in Farole, at the border of Kenya and Ethiopia has been awarded.

Constable Jarius Mulumia was awarded by the Head of Public Services Joseph Kinyua for his exemplary service.

Mr Mulumia, who is also a trained teacher, was awarded during the annual public service Excellence Awards.

Mulumia took it upon himself to teach Mathematics to the pupils fter teachers failed to attend to them due to insecurity.

A photo of the police officer in his combat uniform solving Math problems on the board Forole Primary School went viral on social media in early September.