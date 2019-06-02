Police officer teargases fellow tenants after quarreling with lover





A police officer on Friday night teargassed a whole plot after he differed with his girlfriend in Blue Valley area, Karatina, Nyeri County.

Mr David Kemboi, who has gone into hiding, is said to have lobbed the teargas at 9:30pm forcing the tenants and their children to flee the building.

“Police officers rushed to the scene and established that No.117399 PC David Kemboi, who is a tenant in the said plot, had a disagreement with his girlfriend and exploded a tear gas canister which forced 10 other tenants and their children to scamper out of their houses as they fled from the fumes,” a police statement seen by Nairobi News reads in part.

MANHUNT

Mr Ambrose Mwangi Mundia, who is the landlord, said that the incident caused a lot of disturbance in the plot.

The police statement also says the a search by the police insider the officer’s yielded an unexploded teargas canister while the exploded one is yet to be recovered.

No one was injured during the incident but the police have launched a manhunt for the police officer and his girlfriend.