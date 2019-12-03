Police officer in custody over false insurance claim worth Sh2.4million

Police in Nairobi are holding their colleague who is said to have defrauded Pioneer Assurance Company of Sh 2.4 million.

The officer, identified as Domnick Lusweti Masengeli, made a false claim that he was involved in an accident and both her upper and lower limbs were amputated.

In a police report filed at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) on Tuesday under OB number 30/2/12/2019, Ms Florence Kagendo, who is in charge of Administration Police in Jogoo House, said that she ordered a payment schedule from the insurance company when she learnt of the fraud.

“She received a payment schedule prepared by Pioneer Assurance Company on November 13, 2019 in respect of Domnick Lusweti Masengeli, upon thorough scrutiny, it was discovered that the officer had made the false claim,” reads part of the report.

The report further revealed that detectives drawn from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) are investigating the matter.