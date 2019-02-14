Court finds six police commanders culpable in the death of Baby Pendo

Mourners pay their last respects to Baby Samantha Pendo on August 26, 2017. PHOTO | NELCON ODHIAMBO

The court has found culpable six commanders who were in charge of the police operation that resulted in the death of six-month-old baby Samantha Pendo.

Kisumu Senior Resident Magistrate Beryl Omollo further ordered the DPP to investigate 31 officers termed as ‘persons of interest’ in the death of Pendo.

Baby Pendo died in Nyalenda in August 2017 during a police operation.

At the close of the inquest in November last year, various agencies and family of the late Baby Pendo called on the on the court to have senior officers at the helm pay for the death of the infant.

At the closing of the inquest last year, the Senior Resident Magistrate had promised to give Baby Pendo a Valentine’s gift when she delivers his ruling.

More to follow…