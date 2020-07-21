Join our Telegram Channel
WhatsApp

Nairobi News

LifeMust Read

Photo of Papa Shirandula’s best friend Njoro worth a thousand words of grief

By Keshi Ndirangu July 21st, 2020 2 min read

The death of popular Kenyan actor Charles Bukeko alias Papa Shirandula death has not only touched his fans but many of his colleagues in the comedy industry as well.

Mr Bukeko, who died on Saturday, was laid to rest on Monday at his Funyula home in Busia County.

Related Stories

One of his colleagues who appears devastated by his death is Njoro, who was a close friend to Mr Bukeko both on and off the screen.

In the long-running TV series Papa Shirandula, the two played the roles of best friends.

A photo of a clearly distraught Njoro at Bukeko’s grave site has since gone viral on social media.

In the photo Njoro is captured standing next to Papa’s grave with his clenched fists resting on a crucifix bearing the epitaph.

The photo evoked varied reaction on social media. Here are few:

Nairobi News is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our channel today

Telegram channel
Kenyan woman living in the US goes missing under suspicious...