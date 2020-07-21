Photo of Papa Shirandula’s best friend Njoro worth a thousand words of grief

The moving photo of Papa Shirandula's (Charles Bukeko) best friend Njoro which has gone viral on social media. PHOTO | COURTESY

The death of popular Kenyan actor Charles Bukeko alias Papa Shirandula death has not only touched his fans but many of his colleagues in the comedy industry as well.

Mr Bukeko, who died on Saturday, was laid to rest on Monday at his Funyula home in Busia County.

One of his colleagues who appears devastated by his death is Njoro, who was a close friend to Mr Bukeko both on and off the screen.

In the long-running TV series Papa Shirandula, the two played the roles of best friends.

A photo of a clearly distraught Njoro at Bukeko’s grave site has since gone viral on social media.

In the photo Njoro is captured standing next to Papa’s grave with his clenched fists resting on a crucifix bearing the epitaph.

The photo evoked varied reaction on social media. Here are few:

We were with Njoro and others on the same flight from Kisumu last night. They were from burying Papa. I could see the pain in Njoro’s eyes. Papa will be happy if you be a better Njoro. Please Njoro, don’t drink yourself into a stupor. RIP Papa pic.twitter.com/jt8yDfFdNW — Robert Alai (@RobertAlai) July 21, 2020

The photo of Njoro holding the wooden cross at Shirandula’s grave makes you feel his pain. Those two guy were a formidable pair. May he find peace bwana. — Gabriel Oguda (@gabrieloguda) July 20, 2020

This is the saddest photo I’ve come across today.

Some friends come into our lives and become family.

The pain in Njoro’s eyes is insurmountable. He’s hard hit by the death of Papa Shirandula . May God heal him..#RIPCharlesBukeko#PapaShirandula#COVID19KE pic.twitter.com/pfwWk7g1qx — Benard Karanja (@Njogu_karanjaB) July 21, 2020