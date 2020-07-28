Pet cat tests positive for Covid-19





A pet cat has become the first animal in the UK to test positive coronavirus. However, there is no evidence to suggest that the animal was involved in the transmission of the disease to its owners.

Experts have also not established if pets can transmit the virus to people.

“This is the first case of a domestic cat testing positive for Covid-19 in the UK but should not be a cause for alarm. The investigation into this case suggests that the infection was spread from humans to the animal, and not the other way round,” Yvonne Doyle, the medical director of Public Health England, was quoted by The Independent.

TESTED POSITIVE

It’s thought the cat contracted Covid-19 from its owner, who had previously tested positive for the virus. Both have now recovered.

The animal is reported to have shown symptoms of a respiratory infection, with a nasal discharge and some shortness of breath.

A private vet initially diagnosed the illness as a feline herpes virus, which is a common cat respiratory infection.

However, the sample was also tested for Covid-19 as part of a research programme.

Experts have asked pet owners not to kiss their pets or share food with them.