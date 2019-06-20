Do you know this patient who is admitted at Kenyatta National Hospital?

The Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) is asking the public for help in finding the next of kin of a woman who is currently admitted at the hospital.

According to the hospital, the woman was involved in an accident along Mombasa road and was brought to the hospital for treament.

After receiving treatment, the hospital says the unidentified woman has since lost her memory and is now looking for her relatives.

The hospital is asking anyone knows the woman to contact them through the phone numbers, 0709854000 or 0730643000 extension 43121 and 43969.