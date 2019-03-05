Pastor Lukau confesses to stage managing resurrection





Controversial South African preacher Alph Lukau has confessed that the resurrection of a dead man was stage managed.

Alph Lukau addressed his Alleluia International Ministries church for the first time on Sunday since a video emerged of a man being resurrected and sitting up in a coffin.

According to Eyewitness News, Lukau told his congregation that miracles are not appreciated.

“When we speak about miracles, we are talking about something that has gone beyond the rationalizations of what we accept as norms.”

Pastor Lukau regretted the whole ordeal in an interview with Power FM’s Drive host, Thabiso Tema.

“Before entering the premises of the church, the coffin began to shake, meaning the person was alive. I am really sorry for the misrepresentation of facts, the man was not dead and has never been in the mortuary as we earlier said,” Mr. Lukau explained.

At the time when the scandalous resurrection occurred, Lukau said he was on his routine duty of preaching the gospel like any other Sunday when he was interrupted and told that a dead man in a coffin was brought to the church.

“We are the house of God and I’m just a pastor serving in the house of the Lord. But I am sorry that we didn’t tell people the truth in the first place,” he added.