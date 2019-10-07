Passengers robbed of cash and valuables after matatu gets hijacked

Passengers in a 14- seater matatu heading from Nyahururu to Nairobi were on Saturday night hijacked and robbed on their belongings.

Police reports indicate that the incident happened after one of the passengers requested to alight.

When the driver stepped out to help him remove his luggage from the back of the vehicle, the passenger, who was actually a robber, was immediately joined by four accomplices.

The five gangsters then ordered all the passengers to lie down inside the matatu before they commandeered the vehicle and drove it to an unknown location.

The vehicle was parked in the middle of nowhere before the passengers were asked to hand over their cash.

They passengers were forcefully made to withdraw money from their M-Pesa and KCB M-Pesa account.

According to the police, the gangsters got away with more than Sh 100,000 and mobile phones from the passengers, although no was injured in the incident which happened around 9:30pm.

The drive later drove the matatu to Lari Police Station where he reported the incident.