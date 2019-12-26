Passaris serves beer to the elderly on Christmas Day – PHOTOS

Nairobi County Woman Representative, Esther Passaris, spent her Christmas Day serving beer to senior citizens.

Passaris also donated foodstuffs to the less fortunate in the society.

Through her Twitter account, Passaris said she went to the Little Sisters of the Poor in Kasarani where she gave fruits and vegetables.

We then crossed over to Little Sisters Of the Poor in Kasarani where we gave out fruits and vegetables and then plenty of beer donated by @KerocheBrewery to the old. All in all, its been a great Christmas. My heart is full. #MerryChrismas https://t.co/L2YQ606eXY pic.twitter.com/yIOZxmyrl9 — Hon. Esther M Passaris (@EstherPassaris) December 25, 2019

It was at the same place where gave free beer to the elderly.

“We then crossed over to Little Sisters of the Poor in Kasarani where we gave out fruits and vegetables and then plenty of beer to the old. All in all, it’s been a great Christmas. My heart is full.” Passaris posted.

Earlier on, Passaris had visited the Spinal Injuries Hospital where she served fried chicken, chips and soda to all patients and staff on duty.