Passaris serves beer to the elderly on Christmas Day – PHOTOS

By Chad Kitundu December 26th, 2019 1 min read

Nairobi County Woman Representative, Esther Passaris, spent her Christmas Day serving beer to senior citizens.

Passaris also donated foodstuffs to the less fortunate in the society.

Through her Twitter account, Passaris said she went to the Little Sisters of the Poor in Kasarani where she gave fruits and vegetables.

It was at the same place where gave free beer to the elderly.

Nairobi County Woman Representative, Esther Passaris, serves beer to an elderly man at Little Sisters of the Poor in Kasarani on Christmas Day. PHOTO | COURTESY
“We then crossed over to Little Sisters of the Poor in Kasarani where we gave out fruits and vegetables and then plenty of beer to the old. All in all, it’s been a great Christmas. My heart is full.” Passaris posted.

Earlier on, Passaris had visited the Spinal Injuries Hospital where she served fried chicken, chips and soda to all patients and staff on duty.

