Passaris in hospital for yet another surgical procedure

Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris has been admitted at The Aga Khan Hospital in Nairobi.

The legislator revealed that she was to undergo a surgical procedure to address issues with her back pain that dates back to 20 years ago when she gave birth to her son.

Admitted at the Aga Khan Hospital for a Medial Branch Block procedure plus Paraspinal L3 to S1 under the care of Dr Thikra Shariff and Mr Livingstone Olunya. https://t.co/Z1lz83mzUQ — Hon. Esther M Passaris (@EstherPassaris) September 16, 2019

While making the revelations on Monday morning via Twitter, Passaris shared a video explaining the cause of her back pain that has led to the surgical procedure.

“Admitted at the Aga Khan Hospital for a Medial Branch Block procedure plus Paraspinal L3 to S1 under the care of Dr Thikra Shariff and Mr Livingstone Olunya,” she disclosed.

In March Passaris visited a doctor in India and she has since been under medications taking up to 8 tablets per day to ease her pain.

“The tablets are bad for stomach, bad for the kidneys , bad for the livers of course, if we had medical cannabis was approved in Kenya I would be on CBD that can relieve the pain,” said Passaris.

She said the pain has become too much, to an extent of limiting her walking and other activities like going to the gym.

GREAT PAIN

“I miss gyming, I have not been able to exercise. I can’t walk for more than half an hour. I can’t sleep at night and that’s why I look exhausted. Even with the painkillers, I can’t sleep,” she stated.

It’s on Sunday while attending church service with the ‘Embrace Team’ that the pain became persistent, she explained.

“Yesterday I was in church and every time we had to stand for a song, I was in pain. I chose to stand because people wouldn’t understand why I am sitting,” she said.

This is the second time this year that the Nairobi Woman Rep is being admitted in hospital to undergo surgery.

Early this year, Passaris was admitted at Nairobi Hospital and underwent thyroidectomy.

A thyroidectomy is an operation that involves the surgical removal of all or part of the thyroid gland.