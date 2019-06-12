Parents protest after head teacher confiscates pupils’ underclothes- VIDEO

Angry parents stormed Githunguri Primary School in Machakos County on Tuesday after the school administration’s reportedly forced their children to undress.

Police were forced to intervene after the parents camped at the school to demand answers from the school.

They claimed the headmaster, identified as James Mburu, had forced the pupils to take off additional clothes that is not part of the school uniform.

The parents found a room in the school where the clothes were being kept.

According to the parents, the minors returned home without shoes, vests and under clothes.

Education officials in Mavoko Sub County said they have started investigating the incident.

“We don’t know if there is a recommended underwear as part of school uniform. We have just seen a blue boxer, how did they undress the child?” wondered a parent.

She added that it is humiliating to see children walking home without underwears and shoes.

Another parent told journalists that the head teacher had arrogantly told them that he was performing his duties before getting in his car and driving away.

Mavoko Sub County education officials have promised to get to the bottom of the issue within two weeks.