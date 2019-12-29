Pain for motorists as Nairobi road network is ruined – PHOTOS + VIDEO

Motorists driving in Nairobi Central Business District are facing a hard time following the upsurge of deep pot holes that are doting various roads which has resulted in long traffic jams.

That is not all, some Matatu drivers are pushing other motorists off the road as they avoid hitting the holes.

“Tunalipa ushuru lakini barabara hazitengenezwi. Kwanza mwaka mpya hatulipi ushuru,” lamented an agitated Collins Achuka, a matatu driver operating on the Kasarani route.

“The roads have become impassable. I have taken 40 minutes to drive from the Khoja Roundabout along Tom Mboya Street to Ronald Ngala Street,” said Frank Mutisya a resident of Githurai 45.

The ongoing downpour has worsened the situation as the pot holes are now filled with stagnant water causing unprecedented anxiety to motorists who fear sinking their car into the holes.

Mechanics operating along Grogan Area in Nairobi Downtown are some of the most affected with untreated sewage flowing along roads, making them impassable.

“Motorists now fear bringing their vehicles for repair, the smell is terrible. No driver wants to risk a slow puncture by driving his car through sewage. Motor vehicle spare parts dealers and mechanics continue to count losses,” said a mechanic.

Pedestrians and hawkers too have not escaped the wrath of angry drivers who splash dirty water on bystander. Besides the CBD, most of the roads around the city have been dilapidated with no repairs.

The Nairobi County Government is yet to start repairs even as the festive season comes to an end ushering a busy back to school hassle on the roads.