Ouch! Kabogo takes down cheeky tweep with one big tackle
Former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo on Sunday silenced a cheeky tweep who attempted to shame him on social media without any provocation.
It all started with a tweet from Kabogo which read: “Must kill dudus.”
The post was accompanied with pictures of Kabogo spraying pesticides in his home.
To this, one tweep by the name @abdirizakwarsam, responded: “grabbed land!
This prompted Kabogo to respond with a low blow that completely silenced the tweep.
Your family land isn’t it? Last night was with your mum and she didn’t say anything.
— Hon. William Kabogo (@honkabogo) March 24, 2019
Kenyans on Twitter however relished the former governor’s response.
“Don’t throw a punch and expect a handshake… Kabogo has just paused reggae… Mans almost stopped it” said Paetrk @patric_githaiga
2h2 hours ago
“Boooom! One down, Tango, I repeat one man down, right wing cover, left wing fire, center cease fire…” commented [email protected]
“Sijui mtu akiambiwa hivo anaenda wapi sasa… somebody can even commit suicide,” [email protected] wrote
“DCI Kenya send backup, squad overpowered one comrade down!” @Buffalo_ofmeru said.
Short story in pictures how Kabogo finished the BoyChild with one comment. 😖 pic.twitter.com/VxM1Iq1eix
— Cyprian Nyakundi Escobar (@CisNyakundi) March 24, 2019