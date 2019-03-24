Join our WhatsApp Channel
Ouch! Kabogo takes down cheeky tweep with one big tackle

By Amina Wako March 24th, 2019 1 min read

Former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo on Sunday silenced a cheeky tweep who attempted to shame him on social media without any provocation.

It all started with a tweet from Kabogo which read: “Must kill dudus.”

The post was accompanied with pictures of Kabogo spraying pesticides in his home.

To this, one tweep by the name @abdirizakwarsam, responded: “grabbed land!

This prompted Kabogo to respond with a low blow that completely silenced the tweep.

Kenyans on Twitter however relished the former governor’s response.

“Don’t throw a punch and expect a handshake… Kabogo has just paused reggae… Mans almost stopped it” said Paetrk @patric_githaiga
2h2 hours ago

“Boooom! One down, Tango, I repeat one man down, right wing cover, left wing fire, center cease fire…” commented [email protected]

“Sijui mtu akiambiwa hivo anaenda wapi sasa… somebody can even commit suicide,” [email protected] wrote

“DCI Kenya send backup, squad overpowered one comrade down!” @Buffalo_ofmeru said.‏

 

