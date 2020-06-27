ODM youth leader healed of Covid-19

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) youth coordinator Benson Musungu has been discharged from the hospital.

Mr Musungu announced on his Facebook page that he had tested negative for Covid-19.

“God is a living God! I want to thank the Aga Khan medical fraternity for the best care have ever received in any hospital…all the nurses God bless you,” he posted on Facebook.

He also said that he had received a lot of help from ODM leader Raila Odinga and other board members in the party including Mr Oduor Ong’wen.

“My wife Sue Thank you all my friends and relatives for your prayers and great support TWH Asante Sana led by Stephen Mwakesi Vio Wainaina Osendo Con Omore Andrew Simiyu,” his post further read.

He also revealed that Covid-19 was real as he had seen people die of the disease that has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Mr Musungu on June 8, 2020, revealed that he had tested positive for Covid-19.

In 2019, Mr Musungu contested the ODM primaries for the Kibra parliamentary seat which fell vacant following the death of Mr Ken Okoth.

He was, however, unsuccessful as the late Okoth’s brother Imran Okoth, clinched the party ticket and went on to be elected the area MP.