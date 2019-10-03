No more carrying of drinks and food into SGR train

Kenya Railways has banned food and soft drinks from outside on board the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR).

In a public notice on Wednesday, Kenya Railways said that alcoholic, non-alcoholic and cooked food are strictly prohibited into the termini and stations.

“Kenya Railways wishes to remind our passengers and customers that alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages and cooked food are strictly prohibited into the termini and stations,” the notice reads in part.

The notice came after a short video clip of a woman who had stripped naked at the Mombasa termini after her child’s food was confiscated.

In the clip, the woman can be heard screaming that all she was carrying was her baby’s food.

Previously, passengers were allowed to carry food on board the SGR, with the only prohibition being on any form of alcohol.

But commuters have in the past complained about the exorbitant prices of food and drinks served on board.