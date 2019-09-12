NMG employee awarded for helping stranger give birth in taxi

Evelyne Atieno, the woman who helped another woman give birth in a taxi, was on Tuesday awarded for her noble act by Nation Media Group.

NMG, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Stephen Gitagama, presented Ms Atieno with a cheque recognizing her courageous and gallant action.

In addition, Mr Gitagam said that NMG will also sponsor the education of Ms Atieno’s child.

PLEASANT SURPRISE

“We want to recognise one of our own who is a hero. Her exemplary citizenry is something that should be emulated by all. We can all learn something from her,” said Mr Gitagama.

This came as a surprise to Ms Atieno who could not hide her joy as she was presented with the cheque.

“Nimefurahi sana kwa sababu sikujuwa kile kitendo ambacho nilikifanya kitafanya nijulikane hivi. Ile pesa nimepewa nimefurahi kwa sababu hiyo pesa singeiokota mahali, nashukuru Nation Media Group, nashukuru kampuni ya Foresight,” said Ms Atieno.

She added: “Na ndio naambia watu mambo ikitokezea hujuingi ya kesho. Mungu anakutumia kupitia mambo mbali mbali wakujue. Na hii sio mara ya kwanza, mimi hawa machokora huwa nakusanya nguo za watoto wangu na wapatia, mara nyingine hupika chai nawapea.”

CHILDBIRTH IN TAXI

The mother of five made headlines in August when she immediately responded to screams of a woman who was giving birth in a taxi outside Nation Centre.

Doris (the pregnant woman) was going about her duties in the CBD when the baby in her womb started kicking.

This alerted her that all was not well and she hailed a taxi to try and get her to a hospital.

However, fate would have it that the baby was to be delivered inside the taxi.