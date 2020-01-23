Njonjo reveals what makes him tick as he turns 100 years old – VIDEO

Kenya’s first Attorney General Charles Mugane Njonjo is today (Wednesday) celebrating his 100th birthday.

The only surviving member of the country’s first independence Cabinet was born on January 23, 1920 in Kiambu.

The “Duke of Kabeteshire” says his family is what he considers as his greatest blessing and treasure.

“On this occasion I am humbled by what I consider to be my greatest blessings: my loving family, which, as expected, has grown over the years,” he says.

While confirming receiving numerous messages of congratulations and best wishes for his milestone birthday, Mr Njonjo upholds his family as the source of his energy and love for life.

“First of all my wonderful wife and life companion, Margaret, followed by our children. I have also had great joy and privilege of grandchildren, to date six of them, all of whom have had the most uplifting effect on my energy and love for life. I am truly grateful to God,” he notes.

As he turns a century old, the father of three and two son-in-laws says among the things he treasures is his long service to the country, church, people and civil service.

He also treasures his service to the people of Kikuyu – now Kabete Constituency – whom he represented in Parliament, his service in the private sector through various boards he was involved with, as well as the All Saints Cathedral.

“I have also dedicated many hours to numerous charities, social enterprises and educational institutions such as the Alliance High School, the Kenya High School and Starehe Boys Centre,” he states.

He schooled at Alliance, which was the only high school open to Africans in those days.

In all those endeavours, Mr Njonjo says, he is honoured and proud to have interacted and worked alongside many talented and gifted people.