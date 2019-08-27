Njambi Koikai returns home after long stay in the US

Kenyan media personality Njambi Koikai has landed in Nairobi after being in the United States for more than a year.

Njambi on Tuesday announced her arrival back in the country, via Instagram, with some humour in her post.

“Niaje Nairobi, Naskia melanin popping lakini huku kwetu it’s vumbi popping so mkinicheki ntasema chocolate popping mjue ni vumbi ya hii massive yetu😊. Maze watoi pia mtaani wamegrow maze,” Great to be back,” she wrote.

“Thanking God for all He has done for me. So happy to see my family and you all. God bless you abundantly,” her post further read.

Njambi noted that she needed rest before she could meet and reconnect with her fans.

“Taking a rest and I’ll see you all soon,” she said.

What followed were numerous messages from her fans who welcome her back home and wished her well.

Njambi announced last week through her Instagram page that she would be coming back home.

She suffers from Thoracic Endometriosis – a condition which causes her lungs to collapse regularly.

Since she was 29 years, Njambi has been undergoning a series of surgeries and complications after she was diagnosed with endometriosis.

She left Kenya in February 2018 for treatment in Atlanta, United States.