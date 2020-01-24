Njambi Koikai: I was expelled from four schools and dropped out twice

Media personality Njambi Koikai has shared her experience in school and the struggles she went through, moving from one school to another.

While sharing snippets of her past with her fans on social media page, Njambi revealed that she was expelled from four high schools, dropped out of A-Levels twice but eventually graduated in 2016.

She explained that it wasn’t because she did not like school, but because of Endometriosis.

“I can tell you, Endometriosis and Adenomyosis had to do with all my struggles in high school and all the expulsions and Uni. This disease robbed me of my younger years. Affected my social life and certainly my studies. It created a shell out of a once bubbly, energetic, ambitious little girl,” Njambi said.

She also said she is currently doing something different from what she studied at USIU where she pursed International Relations.

Njambi went on to recount the many problems she went through, from medication side effects to anxiety to depression which she still battles with.

“Another struggle endowarriors face – side effects from the medication, depression and anxiety. I’ve battled it and still getting through the depression,” she said.

Despite all she has been through in the past 21 years Njambi is grateful to God for being alive.

“It’s been 21 years of pain. 21!!!!!!! I’m just happy to be here. God has been so good to me,” she concluded her post.

Njambi returned to the country last year in August after more than a year in the United States where she had been undergoing treatment.