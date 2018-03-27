PHOTO | FILE

A new study shows that the bald head look middle-aged men have been sporting for years is now considered an attractive trait.

What once signified genetic hair loss and aging, now signifies a wise, strong and sexy hunk of a man.

Dr Frank Muscarella from The University of Florida conducted a study and found quite surprising results.

According to Maxim, the study involved asking participants to rate males based in four categories which included physical attractiveness, aggressiveness, appeasement, and social maturity.

Dr Muscarella found that bald men are viewed as more honest, intelligent and domineering than their hairy counterparts.

Basically, bald guys are the ones you trust, help you move and know what’s going on in politics.

When we associate positive personality traits with physical attributes then they become attractive to us. This is why male pattern baldness isn’t as damning as men may think, especially when it comes to these newfound benefits.

Bald is power.

Traditionally, baldness has been associated with aging because men typically shave their heads when they begin to lose their hair in an effort to avoid the “cul de sac” hair style popular with weirdos of the world over.



