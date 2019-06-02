Neno Evangelism Bishop quits after Pastor Ng’ang’a’s shocking outburst





Bishop Robert Wafula, who was in charge of Neno Evangelism Centre in Mombasa, has resigned just days after the church’s founder and head, Pastor James Ng’ang’a shocked the public with an insult-laden verbal attack on some unnamed bishops of the church.

A video of Pastor Ng’ang’a’s shocking outburst, which captures him insulting and threatening the said bishops, has since gone viral.

Bishop Wafula, who is one of the three bishops at Neno Evangelism Centre, resigned on Friday, May 31, 2019.

HANDOVER

A video posted on social media, captured the moment Bishop Wafula reportedly handed over the church’s crucial documents to the church elders and leaders

During the handover, Bishop Wafula said that he had never engaged with Pastor Ng’ang’a’s wife beyond their regular church meetings.

The Bishop, who claims he has known Pastor Ng’ang’a for more than 20 years, also regretted why the pastor chose to paint them in bad light.

THREATS

“If he had issues with us, he should have called us for a meeting. But declaring in public that he will kick us out means he no longer wants to work with us. I would rather leave than wait for him to do what he threatened,” Bishop Wafula said.

In the 6-minute video, which made rounds on social media on Thursday, Pastor Ng’ang’a is seen threatening the said bishops for allegedly disrespecting him and his wife.

“If you are not going to respect my wife, I will kick you out of my ministry, whoever you are. This time around I will show you my power. If you don’t respect her, leave my church and go start yours,” he says.