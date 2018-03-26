The schoolboy pushes his mother through the streets in Shabab area, Nakuru town. PHOTO | COURTESYThe schoolboy pushes his mother through the streets in Shabab area, Nakuru town. PHOTO | COURTESY
By EVELYNE MUSAMBI

A Nakuru boy has warmed hearts after photos surfaced online of him pushing his crippled mother on a wheelchair to her business premise.

The tweep who shared the photos said the boy routinely pushes his mother to her kiosk in Shabab area every morning before going to school.

The boy is said to also “pick up” his mother from the kiosk in the evening after school.

In the photos, the boy clad in green shorts and a yellow jumper, pushes the wheelchair on a muddy path with his school bag on his back.

The woman on the wheelchair covers her head with a shawl during what looks like a chilly morning.

The boy’s love for his mother and selfless urge to ensure she gets to her kiosk before he goes to school has been praised online.


