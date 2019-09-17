Nairobi Woman Rep Passaris in high spirits after successful surgery

Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris who was admitted at the Aga Khan Hospital in Nairobi on Monday has announced that the surgical procedure was a success.

The legislator had on Monday told her online followers that she was due to undergo an operation to deal with a recurrent back pain.

Thank God my operation went well. I had my first pain-free night in over two months. Thank you all for having my back, for your prayers and for wishing me well. I start physio today with gratitude in my heart for the blessing of seeing another day. — Hon. Esther M Passaris (@EstherPassaris) September 17, 2019

In January, the mother of two underwent a successful surgery at Nairobi Hospital to undergo a thyroidectomy surgery to remove goiter, which she says she has had it for the last 10 years.