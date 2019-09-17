Join our WhatsApp Channel
WhatsApp

Nairobi News

LifeMust Read

Nairobi Woman Rep Passaris in high spirits after successful surgery

By Hilary Kimuyu September 17th, 2019 1 min read

Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris who was admitted at the Aga Khan Hospital in Nairobi on Monday has announced that the surgical procedure was a success.

The legislator had on Monday told her online followers that she was due to undergo an operation to deal with a recurrent back pain.

OTHER ARTICLES

In January, the mother of two underwent a successful surgery at Nairobi Hospital to undergo a thyroidectomy surgery to remove goiter, which she says she has had it for the last 10 years.

Nairobi News is now available on WhatsApp. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our

WhatsApp channel
Uhuru to address Singapore Summit on Formula One weekend