Nairobi Wine Festival is here – PHOTOS

Wine lovers in Nairobi have something to look forward to with Nairobi Wine Festival set to take place from July 5-7.

The three-day event, which will culminate at the Trademark Hotel, will have wine enthusiasts sampling more than 40 different wines from wineries all over the world.

Wine tastings will be coupled with delicious gourmet bites, live cooking stations and for the VIP guests, international wine master classes with the top sommeliers in Nairobi.

WINE WEEK

Running concurrently with the wine festival is the Nairobi Wine Week that started on June 28 and will run through to July 7.

This year, more than 60 restaurants are participating, including Brew Bistro Roof Top, Art Café, Carnivore, Cin Cin, Flame Tree, Kengele’s Karen among others.

This is the second edition of the Nairobi Wine Week and Festival taking place last year end of April to May 6.

WINE CULTURE

The aim of the event is to celebrate wine culture in Kenya with the festival allowing guests to taste more than 50 different wines from around the world provided by local vendors.

Last year’s festival took place at J’s Kitchen and Bar in Westlands.