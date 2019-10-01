Nairobi nanny and lover charged with theft of employer’s two-year-old baby

A house help who allegedly stole her employer’s two-year-old baby jointly with her lover will be remanded during trial after they were declared a flight risk.

Aida Sendi and her lover, Shafik Kibiringe, were on Monday denied bail and bonds by the Makadara Law Court Chief Magistrate Heston Nyaga after state prosecution opposed their release.

STOLEN CAR

The two suspects are accused of stealing the male child from Merina Ayitsi Indala in Buruburu, Nairobi and attempting to smuggle him out of the country using the employer’s car.

Sendi and Kibirige are also charged with stealing Indala’s car and his child’s clothes. They have denied all the charges.

Prosecutor Jacky Kiso told the court that the two were arrested at the Malava border in Busia on their way to Uganda and are likely to flee, if granted bails and bonds.

The suspects admitted that they were nabbed at the crossing point after their car was intercepted at the border.

Indala tearfully narrated to court how she discovered her child missing after returning home during the day.

MISSING CHILD

She had informed Sendi that she had a visitor who would pick a camera at the house during the day.

The visitor called Indala after she found the house locked.

“I tried to call the house help and her phone had been unusually switched off. I rushed home and found my car missing from the parking. I got in and found the no one. I realized that the house help’s belongings and some of my child’s clothes were missing,” she said.

She reported the matter to Buruburu Directorate of Criminal Investigations offices and the police dispatched an alert informing their colleagues countrywide to arrest the occupants of the car.

The case will be mentioned on October 14.