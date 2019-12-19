Nairobi mother and daughter battling in court for vast family property

A Nairobi businesswoman and her daughter are embroiled in a battle over family property with the younger woman under police investigations for attempted robbery.

Loice Gacheke and her daughter Winnie Wagaki Wainaina are fighting for property after her husband died in 2012.

ROBBERY

Kamukunji Police Station commander Samir Yunus told a Makadara court that Ms Wainaina previously forcefully took Sh 350,000 from her mother.

Ms Wainaina, who claimed to be a Ministry of Industrialization official, is also said to have chased her mother out of their home in the inheritance feud.

Ms Wainaina was on December 17 arrested for attempted robbery after storming her mother’s strong room at a business mall in Kamukunji, Nairobi.

But she got a reprieve on Wednesday after a magistrate turned down an application to detain her for five days for investigations.

Senior Resident Magistrate Eunice Suter released her on a cash bail of Sh 400,000 and ordered her to be reporting to police for investigations.

INVESTIGATIONS

Yunus had made an application to detain Wainaina for five days pending investigations.

Yunus said Wainaina was arrested at Gacheke’s strong room in an attempt to rob her of the same, after the old woman raised alarm.

The police boss argued that the suspect would go into hiding if released on bond and bails.

But Ms Wainaina, through a lawyer, said the family is in a position to solve the issue.

She said the strong room is a family office and she has unlimited access to it.