Nairobi is county with the highest number of teenage pregnancies

Nairobi county accounted for the highest teenage pregnancy reported at health facilities in 2019, the report by National Council for Population and Development(NCPD) has revealed.

The county had 26,538 teenage pregnancy and girls were between the age of 10 -19 years.

CAUSES

The other counties in the top five list are Kakamega (17,555) Nakuru (16,764), Meru (15,826) and Bungoma (14,512).

The report cites sexual violence, lack of formal education, forced marriage, poverty, early sexual initiation and inadequate sexual and information and reproductive health services as among the causes of teenage pregnancy.

According to Ann Therese Ndong, who is Jatta Director and Representative of UNESCO Regional Office for Eastern Africa, nearly 98% of the girls who get pregnant do not make it back to school.

The report that was launched on Wednesday at Laico Regency Hotel, Nairobi is part of a countrywide campaign dubbed Let’s Act to End Teenage Pregnancy.

According to the report, the national prevalence of teenage pregnancy stands at 18%, which implies that about 1 in every 5 teenage girls between 15-19 years, have either had a live birth or are pregnant with their first child.

Across the counties, the prevalence defers with the highest having 40% and the lowest is at 6%.

The top five counties are Narok, Homa Bay, West Pokot, Tana River and Nyamira.

ERADICATION

The lowest five counties in terms of teenage pregnancy include Muranga Nyeri, Embu, Elgeyo Marakwet and Nyandarua.

The report further revealed that 13.6% of adolescent girls are married as compared to 0.7 % of boys.

Twenty-six percent of teenagers in poor households are more likely to experience teenage pregnancy as compared to 10 % in wealthier households.

When it comes to education, 33% of girls with no education are more likely to become pregnant compared to girls 12 % with secondary education.

According to the report, 37% of girls and 40 % boys (15-19) have had sexual intercourse.

The teenage pregnancy has a very severe consequence to the young girls, the report noted, and that the girls suffer from depression and sometimes turn suicidal.

All stakeholders present pledged their roles in making sure that in line with Kenya Country Commitments on ICPD25, all forms of gender-based violence, harmful cultural practices and teenage pregnancy is eradicated by the year 2030.